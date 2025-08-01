July marks five-year high in heat-illness hospitalizations with fatalities climbing

High temperatures this summer have resulted in the deaths of 19 individuals and more than 1,200 Marylanders landing in the emergency room with heat-related illnesses.

That’s a five-year high in hospitalizations related to heat stress, according to updated Department of Health data published this week. It’s also the second highest number of heat-related deaths since 2021, with still 11 weeks in the annual “heat season” left to go.

Cooling centers For information on cooling centers in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City, go here.

State officials continue to urge Marylanders to keep up with heat safety measures during the remainder of the summer.

“Check in on elderly and those living alone,” was one recent social media post from the Maryland Department of Health. “Drink water and avoid caffeine, alcohol and sugary drinks. Limit time outside and stay in air-conditioned spaces.”

The data is part of weekly reporting on heat-related illnesses during the annual heat season, which runs roughly from the end of April through September.

The elderly population in the state is one of the most vulnerable groups affected by heat illness, according to state health officials, and of the 19 people who have died so far this summer, 16 were over the age of 65. They also were primarily men. Only three women have died from heat-related causes since the start of heat season.

Over the course of July, through July 26, more than 500 people had to go to the emergency room or urgent care and eight people died because of heat illnesses.

Last summer also proved to be extremely dangerous, as a total of 27 people died from heat-related illness, the highest since 2018. If trends continue, the 2025 heat season could be just as deadly.

With many high schools and colleges starting their fall semesters in August, members of the Maryland congressional delegation are trying to make sure that student athletes across the nation are protected from heat illness.

Last week, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) reintroduced the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act to mandate that schools and colleges create emergency action plans for athletes experiencing heat illness.

The legislation is named after a freshman football player with the University of Maryland who in 2018 collapsed during practice and died from heat stroke symptoms days later.

U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-7th) has filed similar legislation in the House of Representatives, with U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth (D-3rd) and U.S. Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-2nd) as co-sponsors, among others.

Mfume and Van Hollen have led previous efforts to pass the Jordan McNair act.

“It is long past time that we pass the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act and finally ensure student athletes are protected, and college athletic programs implement heat illness emergency action plans and coordinate with local emergency responders,” Alsobrooks said in a written statement last week. “Jordan McNair would be 26 today. We must honor his memory by getting this legislation passed.”

