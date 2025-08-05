Live Radio
9-year-old boy killed, 2 firefighters injured in Suitland house fire

José Umaña | jumana@wtop.com

August 5, 2025, 6:55 AM

This is the two-story home located at the 5800 block of Auth Road in Suitland, Maryland, that firefighters responded to early Tuesday monring. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

A 9-year-old boy is dead and two firefighters were transported to a hospital after a house fire in Suitland, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported that the fire happened at a small two-story home located at the 5800 block of Auth Road just before 2 a.m.

The 9-year-old boy and an adult were pulled from the burning fire through a second-floor window with help by a firefighters and a neighbor. The child was transported in critical condition to Children’s National Hospital in D.C., where he died an hour later. The child has not been identified.

The adult did not sustain injury.

Two firefighters were also transported to a hospital for minor burns and later released, according to a Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department spokesperson.

The fire has since been extinguished; its cause remains unknown at this time.

Fire investigators remain at the scene and crews are expected to canvas the grounds Wednesday.

A map of where the fire took place is below.

location
(Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene in Suitland, Maryland.

