What could soon be banned in Ocean City?

Leaders in the Maryland resort town are considering making some changes to what visitors are allowed to bring to the beach.

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, many beachgoers might have their eyes set on Ocean City, Maryland. But be warned: there’s some talk of changes coming for visitors and what they’re allowed to bring to the beach.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan told WTOP the city council is looking at updating ordinances to prohibit some large tents and canopies on the sand, specifically ones that rely on anchoring systems that stretch beyond the actual footprint of the tent.

“The last couple years, we’ve got quite a few complaints,” Meehan said. “My emails throughout the summer … concerns from people that the canopies are taking up too much room. They’re blocking the views.”

He said many beachgoers set up those tents on the beachfront very early in the day and then leave them unattended.

“Some of them have long cords that hold them up,” Meehan said. “They would be eliminated by this ordinance. Any structures would have to be tied to the ground within the structure of the canopy itself.”

According to the proposed ordinance, these large canopies and tents on the beach can pose both a safety hazard to the public and restrict a lifeguard’s ability to monitor the beach and ocean.

The proposed ordinance would also prohibit unattended canopies from being set up before 10 a.m.

However, baby tents, meant to shade infants and small children, would still be allowed on the beach.

If the ordinance is passed, Meehan said officials will have police officers on the beach prepared to warn beachgoers to take down these types of structures.

