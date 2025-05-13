A trip to Ocean City, Maryland, could take a bit more time this summer, as repairs will continue on the 83-year-old bridge carrying U.S. 50 traffic into the downtown area, near the Inlet and boardwalk.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said travelers should expect intermittent single-lane closures on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge over the Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City. According to the administration, the lane closures are taking place on weekdays during off-peak hours, from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Built in 1942, the bridge is in the midst of a series of rehabilitation projects. This summer, the work is needed to repair the underside of the bridge, and deal with flaking and deteriorating concrete, which poses a safety risk to boats traveling beneath the bridge.

Sidewalks leading to, and on the bridge, will also be repaired this summer.

The highway administration said it will closely monitor traffic volumes and adjust lane closures, in an attempt to minimize construction-related delays. In addition, lane closures will be suspended during major Ocean City events, according to the state highway administration.

Drivers may want to consider using Maryland Route 90 — the Ocean City Expressway — if heading to the northern part of the resort city.

The rehabilitation work on the bridge will continue after this summer.

In the upcoming winter, crews will make metal repairs to its drawbridge section, which opens approximately 1,663 times per year, according to the highway agency.

Beginning in the winter of 2026, crews will paint and coat the metal surfaces of the structure to keep environmental elements from corroding the bridge. After the painting, bridge pier repairs will follow.

