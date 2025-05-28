Seeing double: 10 sets of twins graduate in same class in Prince George’s Co.

Many high schools seniors are graduating this month, but one high school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is graduating a whopping 10 sets of twins in just one class.

Out of around 600 graduates from Eleanor Roosevelt High School, 20 of them are either a fraternal or identical twin. The statistical outlier was acknowledged by administrators and all of them stood up before the crowd.

“It’s utterly insane that we grew up with all these kids and didn’t even know half of them were twins,” said Andrew Beckman, a graduating fraternal twin.

Niles and Victoria Brown were one of the sets of twins that walked across the stage at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland. Being twins drove them into dramatic competition when it comes to grades and accolades, they said. Both graduated as members of the National Honors Society.

“Makes you stay on top of your game,” Niles said.

But since they’re fraternal twins, not identical, many didn’t even know they were related.

“People didn’t even know we’re siblings for four years, until today,” Victoria said.

Andrew and Alena Beckman did compete with each other but also supported each other through their high school career.

“We competed against each other, but I feel like we also helped each other like, I’m really bad physics, he’s really good. He helped me with physics. I’m better at writing,” Alena said.

“She would help me write my essays and balance each other out,” Andrew said.

Some of the twins will be going to the same college. Taylor and Maria Gomez will both be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.

“It’s good since we’re, like, going out of state, and we don’t know anybody from our school going there, so at least we’ll know each other coming into the situation,” Maria said.

Others are going to be separated for the first time in their 18 years.

Andrew will be going to North Carolina State University and Alena will attend Vanderbilt University.

“It’s nerve racking, yeah, a lot of tears,” Andrew said.

“I think we’re gonna be calling each other a lot. We’re going to think more positively about it, but definitely it is a big adjustment,” Alena said.

