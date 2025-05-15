What does the Class of 2025 want for graduation?

Millions will receive their high school and college diplomas across the United States this graduation season. WTOP asked students at American University for graduation gift giving advice.

As we get the graduation announcements, a lot of us ask ourselves: What gift do we give or how much money should we put in the card?

Over $6 billion was spent on graduations last year in the U.S., according to the National Retail Federation.

The most popular gift was cash, followed by cards, gift cards, apparel and electronics.

Air fryers, cash, computers, headphones and exotic cars were all mentioned as possible choices.

Recent AU graduate Jacob Botelho said he received a $25 Wawa gift card.

“I’m glad to have gotten anything in the first place,” the Boston native said with a laugh.

