Seniors in Prince George’s Co. look toward their next step on ‘Decision Day’

High school seniors were celebrated Thursday in Prince George’s County at an event called Decision Day that helps them with their next step in life.

Students flooded into Prince George’s Stadium, many showing off their chosen college or university with T-shirts.

Superintendent Millard House said other students, who may not know yet what’s next, had the opportunity to talk with universities, businesses that are hiring, and even police, fire and military recruiters.

“The traditional path of college is not for every student,” House said. “There are wonderful opportunities inside and outside of this county and we’re ensuring that we provide a jump start.”

During the event, the stadium was set up like a job or college fair. There were even on-site job interviews. House said all students can take something away from the event, not just seniors.

“It’s also an opportunity for underclassmen to witness what the end can look like,” House said.

The crowd was treated to musical performances from the Bowie High School Band and the Morgan State Machine.

Prince George’s County Public Schools hosted its first Decision Day in 2023.

