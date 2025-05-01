Maryland’s craft beverage industry gets an infusion of grant money

The state's Winery and Vineyard Economic Development Grant program awarded $1 million to applicants for the purchase and installation of equipment for production.

Maryland’s makers of beer, wine and spirits are seeing an infusion of cash in the form of grants to help promote their products and expand their operations.

Gov. Wes Moore announced the $2 million in grants for 52 applicants across the state on Wednesday.

Kevin Atticks, the Maryland secretary of agriculture, told WTOP that the state’s wine industry is seeing solid growth.

“Frederick is one of the central locations for this industry,” he said, noting that the county has the highest number of wineries in Maryland. “Western Maryland is really kicking it up with some great wineries and new distilleries that are coming on line. Some that are exporting around the world, which is pretty exciting.”

The craft beverage industry isn’t limited to the state’s agricultural zones, Atticks said. Baltimore City is a “hot spot” for brewing craft beers and producing spirits, he said.

The trend is helping families that may be have been farming for generations, but have felt recent economic and development pressures.

“Now, with smaller acreage, you’ve got to figure out what you can do to bring in the most revenue and keep that family farm,” he said.

While the number of farms that operate on a large scale may be fewer in number, farmers are getting creative with what they produce and how they market, Atticks said.

Maryland’s farmers have long worked to keep young people interested in agriculture, and Atticks said finding ways to promote their products in ways that connect with markets has been critical. He said the dairy industry provides a good example.

In the case of farm families who’ve been working the land for generations, “we’re seeing the younger generations wanting to make butter, yogurt, cheese, sell milk from the farm, make their own ice cream,” he said.

“We’re also seeing this incredible influx of brand-new farmers,” who come to the industry without any prior connections, he added.

“And they’re coming in wanting to grow things to feed people — whether that’s grow food for food banks, grow food for stores, grow food for the local farmer’s market, or grow food specifically for a local co-op or shop. There is an intense interest in farming and feeding people. And we’re here to support that,” Atticks said.

