4 farms on Md. Eastern Shore hit by bird flu; officials say outbreak is still manageable

Health and Agriculture officials are keeping watch on bird flu spread for fear of supply chain issues and public health risk.

A fourth case of bird flu was confirmed this week on a Maryland chicken farm, but state health and agriculture officials told lawmakers Friday that the situation, while concerning, is still manageable — at the moment.

The remarks came during a briefing for the House Environment and Transportation Committee on Friday, just two days after the latest case was discovered on an Eastern Shore commercial farm.

“We’re concerned, but we feel that we have the ability to respond appropriately to reduce the risk,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steven Connelly said after the 45-minute hearing.

Bird flu had not been detected in the state since late 2023, but that changed in January when the Maryland Department of Agriculture announced the discovery of the first case on Jan. 14 on a commercial farm in Caroline County. It was followed by cases on Jan. 16 in a Queen Anne’s County commercial flock, on Jan. 21 on a second farm in Caroline County and Wednesday in Dorchester County, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

After a lull of more than a year, Connelly said that bird flu is “back with a vengeance.”

“We’re currently managing four outbreaks on our Eastern Shore, all caught on premarket testing,” Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks told the committee. “Since 2022, there have been nine total farms [affected], including backyard farms — so we have to keep in mind that there are, in addition to commercial poultry farms, there are hundreds of backyard flocks.”

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1) virus, or more commonly known as bird flu, has been around for years but it has been of particular interest within the past two years as more migratory birds have been infected. It has also been identified in some mammals, raising flags for public health officials about possible human exposure.

Containing the transmission of bird flu is important, said Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery), the chair of the committee. State officials said increased transmission could lead to a multitude of problems for the state, from public health concerns to economic and supply chain disruptions.

“It’s a really important regional and national issue,” Korman said at the start of the briefing.

When bird flu is detected on a commercial farm, the property has to undergo quarantine and “depopulation” measures, meaning chickens, usually thousands, will be killed in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to the USDA, approximately 635,600 birds in Maryland have been affected by the bird flu outbreak in the last 30 days — all broiler chickens that are bred for meat production.