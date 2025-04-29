Voters in Fauquier Co. on 100 days into second Trump term

One hundred days into the second term of President Donald Trump, voters in Fauquier County, Virginia reflect on the changes.

One hundred days into President Donald Trump’s second term, a sampling of voters in Fauquier County, Virginia, where approximately 60% voted to send him back to the White House, are happy with the whirlwind pace of policy changes, waiting patiently to feel the full economic benefits and are aware of sharp divisions within the community.

During a visit to Old Salem Cafe, located just off Interstate 66, in Marshall, Virginia, with a population just under 3,500, several tables of diners voiced support for the Trump administration’s priorities and goals, while others expressed concerns.

Located 45 miles from the White House, Fauquier County was the closest Virginia county to support Trump, a Republican, in the November 2024 election.

“We’re very pleased with all the action that’s happened at the border and the effort to streamline and encourage efficiency in the government’s spending,” with the implementation of the Department of Government Efficiency and dramatic cuts in the federal workforce, said Colin McCloud, of Upperville.

Debbie Pomeroy Cloud reflected on what some people have described as upheaval during Trump’s second term.

“These last 100 days we saw a big plan start to be implemented,” she said. “It included tariffs, closing the border, the change of a lot of things and I think we’re going to feel it for a while.”

“I think Americans, in general, understand that we’re going to have to endure some hardship in order to get where we want to go.”

Abigail Adams said she’s happy with the results of the first 100 days.

“What I’m not happy about is the corrupt, biased media and how they tell a story, not ‘the’ story,” Adams said.

Some of the diners who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, are uncomfortable with the pace.

“Every day I’m concerned about the reckless behavior, the erratic behavior of the Trump administration,” Irvin Woods, of the town of Hume, said.

How’s the economy doing?

Asked how prices and inflation were affecting their day-to-day living and spending, Trump supporters said they believed the economy is on the right path.

“I don’t see prices going up anymore, so that’s an improvement,” Jean Keegan Stinson, of Culpeper, said. “I think it’ll take a while for prices to come down, particularly because of the oil and gas situation, which can dramatically increase the price of moving goods in the country — that’s not gonna improve overnight.”

“Things are more expensive, but we’ve gone through times when things are more expensive,” Adams said. “I’m finding ways to handle it, things take time.”

Jennifer Richards, of Delaplane said she hasn’t felt much effect at the grocery store.

“I buy local — I get a dozen eggs for four dollars, so really nothing has affected me,” Richards said.

As a small-business owner, Donna Armstrong, who owns Old Salem Cafe with her husband Eric, isn’t feeling a significant economic difference.

“As far as right now, I don’t feel that it’s impacted us at all,” Armstrong said. “I haven’t seen the prices of food really go up with the vendors. I, on the other hand, have not increased my prices since COVID, so, yeah, I’ve been taking it in the pocket, that’s for sure.”

Wearing a white ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, McCloud said progress is incremental.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve seen any retrenchment with inflation, and I think we’ll have inflationary pressures because of impending tariffs, but I think it’s just part of the deal until we get a better trade agreement with our foreign trading partners,” McCloud said.

Jim Hall, who voted for Harris, said citizens and the economy are being negatively affected.

“All the vacillation on Trump’s part with respect to tariffs has been detrimental in terms of our relationships with other countries, especially China,” Hall said.

According to Woods, who voted for Harris in the last election, “My wife and I have a small cattle farm, so we don’t rely on the price of beef to survive. The farmers, by and large, voted for Trump in huge numbers throughout the United States, and farmers are being, shall we say, ‘damaged,’ by the Trump tariff policies.”

Chris Cloud, of Marshall, said he has full confidence in Trump’s economic goals. Asked if he has a deadline to see results, personally, “I think they’re being seen. I’m 58, and I’m willing to wait my entire life.”

Deportations and due process

Discussion about immigration and recent deportations resulted in major differences of opinion in Old Salem Cafe, between voters who supported Trump and those who voted for Harris.

“It seems to me if you play by the rules and come into the country lawfully, and with identification, you’re all set,” McCloud said.

“I think if you’re a criminal, go home, go back to where you came from,” Armstrong said. “We don’t need that in the United States, let’s clean this country up. And I’m sorry if they may be your laborers, or whatever, but enough is enough.”

According to Hall, who voted against Trump, “I’m all for deporting violent gang members and criminals in general, but not homegrown criminals, needless to say,” referring to Trump’s suggestion that El Salvador — which is holding mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia — might house U.S. citizens convicted of crimes.

Sitting catty-corner around the table, Woods agreed.

“Due process is extremely important to this country. The January 6 rioters, protesters, tourists, whatever they want to call themselves, all had due process, and (Trump) pardoned them,” Woods said. “I believe in due process, whether it’s for the J6 rioters, whether it’s some thug in Marshall, or whether it’s somebody who is here illegally, or maybe not illegally.”

Divisiveness, and what people have in common

With the polarizing nature of the Trump administration’s challenges of political and societal norms, diners who voted for Trump and those who voted against him agree there’s a chasm in Fauquier County and nationally.

“Our neighbors are happy, much happier, and feel confident that we’re going in the right direction, finally,” Stinson said.

However, she’s noticed, “it’s just a little uncomfortable” with friends who didn’t vote for Trump.

“I attribute it to being unhappy and having their ideology rebuffed by a different ideology,” she said.

Speaking generally, she said the current polarized atmosphere is grueling.

“It almost feels like you’re fighting an ideological war every minute of the day, with some people,” Stinson said. “Some people can’t remove that emotional aspect and talk about — and listen to — a different opinion.”

“Even between the two parties, 80% of things in life, we agree on,” Debbie Pomeroy Cloud said. “It’s the 20% of how we get there.”

Armstrong, sitting at a table after the morning rush, said it saddens her to know some family and friend relationships have been damaged.

“If you have fallen out with your family over politics, sit back and think this over because your family is the most important thing out there, and your friends should be the most important thing out there,” Armstrong said. “Don’t let this come between you.”

