Silver Spring bakery owner charged after workers complain of unwanted touching, sexual comments

Employees at the Passion Bakery in Silver Spring, Maryland, claim their boss would often say and do things that made them uncomfortable.

Jose Melvin Mendoza, 56, is accused of questioning his employees about whether they masturbated or shaved their genitals.

But it didn’t end there, according to charging documents filed in Montgomery County District Court, Mendoza would grab several of his female employees around the waist or in a “hugging motion.”

In one case, an employee said while she was washing dishes, “Mendoza walked up to her from behind, and used his right forearm to touch her left breast without her consent.”

According to the charging documents, the same employee didn’t say anything to Mendoza, “Due to his position of authority, she did not feel comfortable telling him to stop or push him away, fearing she may lose her job.”

Mendoza faces 13 charges of second-degree assault and three counts of fourth-degree sex offenses.

In a statement, Mendoza’s defense attorney, David Moyse of Jezic & Moyse, told WTOP that the accusations “will be exposed as the court process unfolds.” He added that multiple people are stepping forward to testify for Mendoza’s character.

Passion Bakery has four locations, in Beltsville, Rockville, Olney and Silver Spring. According to the charging documents, all the incidents in the criminal complaint took place at the Silver Spring location.

In a news release, Montgomery County police indicated detectives believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact their Fourth District Patrol Investigations Unit at (240) 773-5476.

