Olympic spirit at DC summer camp combines academics and swimming

Horizons Greater Washington, a nonprofit organization that combines academic enrichment with a learn-to-swim program, is providing low-income children lifesaving skills while they have fun in the pool.

The day after Katie Ledecky scored her first gold medal at the Olympics in Paris, dozens of kids packed an indoor pool in Northwest D.C. to stage their own “Olympic Swim” event.

The students, ranging in age from first to ninth grade, have been taking part in a summer camp operated by Horizons Greater Washington, a nonprofit organization that combines academic enrichment with a learn-to-swim program.

Mike DeMarco, executive director at Horizons Greater Washington, said there are a number of goals behind the swimming program. First and foremost, he said, “It’s summer, and swimming is fun.”

But DeMarco said students in the program come from underserved communities, where exposure to swimming lessons is often limited.

According to the organization, 79% of children from low-income families lack basic swimming skills. Further, 64% of Black children and 45% of Hispanic children have few to no swimming skills.

During Thursday’s competition at the University of the District of Columbia, DeMarco mentioned Olympic star Katie Ledecky, regarded as a “longtime member” of the Horizons community who has visited with students taking part in the program.

Regarding the issue of equity and who has access to swimming facilities and swimming instruction, DeMarco said, “Katie Ledecky came to visit us a few summers ago and she said something that’s always stuck with me. She said ‘swimming is the only sport that’s a lifesaving skill.'”

Noting the impact that academics and swimming experience has on students, DeMarco said, “Many of our students will be the first in their families to go to college, many more are the first in their families to swim.”

Jacob Hernandez, 14, a rising freshman at Jackson-Reed High School in Ward 3, was getting ready to take part in several races but made time to talk to WTOP before getting in the water.

“I first learned to swim (in the first grade) when I came here to Horizons,” he said. “Before that, I didn’t know how to swim, but I’m grateful to Horizons, because they’ve taught me everything I know.”

Hernandez called the link that Horizons has to Ledecky “inspirational,” and said of the eight-time gold medalist, “It shows that we can achieve anything in life. Because she’s not even that old and she’s already accomplished so much, and I hope to do the same.”

While he’s an admirer of Ledecky, his professional plans include a career outside the pool. Hernandez has plans to become a defense attorney.

Hernandez admitted getting butterflies before racing, but said he always considers his effort: “Once I get out, I feel really confident. I did well, I tried my best, so I won’t regret what I did.”

Hernandez also got an award for showing “Horizon spirit.”

He told WTOP with a smile, “I’m proud of it, I love Horizons.”

