Woman accused in Prince George’s Co. violent rampage allegedly stabbed longtime friend the night before

The woman accused of carrying out a violent rampage in Prince George's County, Maryland, last week allegedly stabbed a longtime friend several times in Baltimore the night before, according to charging documents obtained by WTOP.

Tanay Stallings-Brown, 31, is being held without bond and faces dozens of charges, including attempted murder and assault, in connection with a series of attacks that documents say included stabbing a 15-year-old girl and a cabdriver. The string of crimes occurred Thursday night, police said, and happened in several parts of the county over 90 minutes.

On Monday, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said there was a warrant out for Stallings-Brown’s arrest in Baltimore, related to an aggravated assault with a weapon.

Charging documents from that incident say that on Jan. 24 around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a Baltimore address related to an assault by cutting.

The documents said Stallings-Brown stabbed a friend 14 times, leaving injuries that caused “serious bodily injuries and disfigurement.”

The unidentified friend, who the documents said grew up with Stallings-Brown, had stab wounds on her head, back and other areas, according to the court document. The friend was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stallings-Brown left the house after the incident, documents said.

Stallings-Brown is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, in connection with the Baltimore attack.

Braveboy, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, said Monday that her office is working with officials in Baltimore to determine how the cases will be prosecuted.

The day after the attack in Baltimore, Stallings-Brown is accused of stabbing a teenage girl eight times in a McDonald’s parking lot and stabbing a taxi driver near a Lanham gas station. She’s also accused of hitting pedestrians and then driving away.

Stallings-Brown was ultimately arrested back in Baltimore on Thursday night, hours after the string of attacks.

Prince George’s County police believe that Stallings-Brown chose victims at random.

Stallings-Brown has a history of mental illness, including schizophrenia and ADHD, her mom told The Washington Post.

