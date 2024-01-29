Woman stabbed teen girl 8 times in McDonald’s parking lot during violent rampage in Prince George’s Co.

The Baltimore woman accused of injuring several people during a string of violent crimes across Prince George’s County on Thursday stabbed a teenage girl eight times in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to charging documents.

Tanay Stallings-Brown, 31, is facing dozens of charges, including attempted murder and assault, in connection with a series of hit-and-runs and stabbings that police said left multiple people injured.

Stallings-Brown made her first court appearance Monday and is being held without bond.

“What we believe is that the defendant traveled to this area for reasons unknown at this time, but certainly did intentionally cause harm to several individuals here in Prince George’s County, for which she will be held accountable,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference.

There’s an open warrant for Stalling-Brown’s arrest in Baltimore, Braveboy said. That warrant is for aggravated assault with a weapon, but officials didn’t know what kind of weapon was used.

WTOP has contacted Baltimore’s state’s attorney’s office for more information on that warrant. Prince George’s County is working with Baltimore to figure out how the cases will be prosecuted, Braveboy said.

Charging documents detail Stallings-Brown’s attacks over about 90 minutes Thursday night. The car she used, a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois plates, was a rental from an Avis location in Baltimore, documents said.

Braveboy and police have said the victims appear to be strangers.

“We have not seen this level of violence committed against people who are seemingly random strangers in a very long time,” Braveboy said.

The first hit-and-run occurred near Forest Park Drive and Ritchie Road in District Heights, where a woman said she was waiting on the sidewalk when a car deliberately hit her and then fled, charging documents said. That woman was taken to the hospital with head and neck contusions.

Then, two people were walking in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Capitol Heights when a dark-colored car with a damaged bumper “violently struck them,” according to charging documents. After hitting both people, Stallings-Brown is accused of getting out of the car with a knife and stabbing one of them eight times — once on the right side of the neck, twice in the chest, twice in the right arm, twice to the right hand and once to the right thigh, documents said.

That victim, a 15-year-old girl, had life-threatening injuries, the documents said.

Stallings-Brown is accused of driving off the road toward two other pedestrians near Walker Mill Road and Addison Road South in Capitol Heights. One had a broken ankle and the other had several bone fractures, according to charging documents.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, documents said police got to a Sunoco Gas Station in Lanham and found a man with a stab wound to the chest. Stallings-Brown is accused of getting into a car that said “Taxi,” but didn’t say where she was going. After what documents call “a verbal dispute,” Stallings-Brown allegedly stabbed the driver in the chest with a knife.

She pushed it “deeper and deeper into the victim’s chest,” the documents said, but the man was able to get the knife out. Then, Stallings-Brown ran around the car and tried to attack the driver again, but he pushed his door into her and she ran away, documents said.

Police ultimately linked the rental car to Stallings-Brown and arrested her in Baltimore just before 11 p.m.

Charging documents said she refused to speak to detectives about the incidents.

Prince George’s County police, meanwhile, said Monday they didn’t have an update on the victims’ conditions.

Braveboy said during the news conference that arguments about Stallings-Brown’s mental health weren’t brought up in court Monday.

Stallings-Brown’s mother told The Washington Post that Stallings-Brown has a history of mental illness, including schizophrenia and ADHD.

