‘Deeply disturbing’: Woman accused of plowing into pedestrians, stabbing teenage girl during string of Md. attacks

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have identified and charged a suspect they say is behind a string of attacks that included the stabbing of a teenage girl and several hit-and-runs.

In the span of about an hour-and-a-half Thursday evening, police said six people were injured during a series of hit-and-runs and stabbings. Baltimore resident Tanay Stallings-Brown, 31, is charged with dozens of offenses, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.

“I’ve rarely seen a suspect this determined, across this length, to inflict harm on innocent people. It’s deeply disturbing,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “I do hope the community takes comfort in knowing that she is now in our custody and unable to cause any more pain.”

It started just after 5 p.m., when officers were called to Forest Park Drive and Ritchie Road in Capitol Heights for the report of a struck pedestrian. According to police, Stallings-Brown drove into a woman while she was on a sidewalk, leaving her with minor injuries. Stallings-Brown then drove off, police said.

About 10 minutes later, police responded to another pedestrian crash at 20 Ritchie Road. This time, police said Stallings-Brown struck two people with her car, got out, then stabbed one of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. The second person who was hit, a man, has injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

At 5:25 p.m., yet another pedestrian was struck by a car in the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road. A man told police he’d been struck while walking on a sidewalk toward Addison Road. Stallings-Brown then turned around and came back to strike the man a second time, according to police. The man was left with minor injuries.

Another alleged victim was found nearby, in the 1000 block of Addison Road South. The man had also been hit by a car and he was also left with minor injuries.

About an hour later, police showed up to a gas station in the 9100 block of Annapolis Road in Lanham, where a man had been stabbed. According to the preliminary investigation, Aziz said it appears the man was driving a cab or rideshare and Stallings-Brown got in the rear-passenger seat, saying she was looking for a ride.

It was at that point when police said she stabbed the man, leaving him with critical injuries.

“The crimes Stallings-Brown committed occurred across three different police divisions in span of an hour-and-a half. Commanders and investigators in each of these divisions worked aggressively to interview victims and witnesses and attempt to locate any video or images of the suspect. Investigators were able to determine the crimes were all linked and committed by one female suspect,” Aziz said.

Detectives said a dark-colored Chevy Malibu was used in each of the crimes and was found in Baltimore. Around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, with the help of Baltimore police, Prince George’s County officers watched Stallings-Brown enter the car, which had significant front-end damage and a smashed windshield.

Police pulled her over in the 2300 block of Washington Street, took her into custody and transported her back to Prince George’s County.

“Within six hours of her first crime, PGPD detectives identified, located and arrested her in Baltimore. I am proud of each of these officers. They worked with a determination to arrest the suspect who would so brazenly come into our community and cause harm to six victims. We wish each of these victims well in their recoveries,” Aziz said.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the crime spree, but police said it appears Stallings-Brown chose the victims at random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call 866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. Police asked anyone with information to refer to case number 24-005063.

