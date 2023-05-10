Angela Alsobrooks holds 1st rally of 2024 Senate campaign

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks held her first rally of her 2024 U.S. Senate campaign Wednesday in New Carrollton, Maryland.

Maryland doesn’t hold its 2024 primary election until May 14, 2024, but three candidates have already announced they’re running for a U.S. Senate seat that’s opening up, while a fourth continues to mull things over.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is the newest entrant to the race, announcing her candidacy in a video released Tuesday before holding her first campaign rally Wednesday in New Carrollton. It was also the first rally any of the candidates have held.

Alsobrooks won’t have the most well-funded campaign, and she might not be the most recognized name either, if U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin jumps in the race. The Montgomery County Democrat has made a name for himself in high profile Capitol Hill hearings and has been talking with other Democrats around the state about entering the race.

“The state of Maryland is a little larger than Prince George’s, so that’s the first challenge,” said Alsobrooks, acknowledging she has to introduce herself beyond her home base in Prince George’s County after her rally on Wednesday.

“That’s why it’s going to be good we have 18 months (before the November general election) — it’ll take that long to be able to get that message across Maryland. I’m committed to it. It’s going to be difficult, as it should be. This is an important role.”

She also faced repeated questions about her ability to raise enough money to run a competitive race. U.S. Rep. David Trone, one of the candidates in the race, has self-funded races before, spending millions of his own dollars for House seats in the past, and is reportedly willing to spend tens of millions more on a Senate campaign.

Alsobrooks vowed money won’t be a problem.

“I know that we’re going to be able to raise the money we need to run a competitive race,” she said. “I’ve heard from people not only in Maryland, but all across the country who are excited to have a person who not only has the experience I have, but who also has the lived experience that is shared by so many. So I know that we’ll be able to have the funding to run this race.”

Ahead of her rally, Alsobrooks unveiled a list of endorsements from dozens of state and local politicians around the state, such as Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, former Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett, and U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume. They all spoke at her rally Wednesday.

“That list is growing of people who can also speak to the work that I have done and will do,” vowed Alsobrooks.