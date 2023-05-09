Prince George’s Co. Executive Angela Alsobrooks announces Senate bid

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced her bid Tuesday to run for the U.S. Senate seat being left open by the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin.

“There aren’t a lot of people like me in the US Senate,” Alsobrooks said in the video announcement, adding, “I’m running for Senate to be a voice for families like the ones I grew up with here, and who I’ve worked for throughout my life.”

Only two Black women have ever been elected to the U.S. Senate.

Alsobrooks, 51, a Prince George’s County native, served two terms as state’s attorney — the county’s top prosecutor — before being elected county executive in a landslide in 2018. She was reelected last fall with 98% of the vote.

She is considered a popular and influential leader with voters in the county and other politicians around the state, and she has the potential to rack up some big name endorsements early on.

“Although my great-grandmother had every reason to be bitter, instead, she told me, ‘If you don’t like something, you go farther, and you do better,'” Alsobrooks said.

There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they’re supposed to represent. My Great-Grandma told me, “if you don’t like something, go farther and do better.” I’m proud to say I’m running for the Senate. Let’s go farther together. pic.twitter.com/uIyO9ARbck — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 9, 2023

In the video announcement, Alsobrooks emphasized her record in Maryland’s second-largest jurisdiction.

“As a prosecutor, I stood up for families, taking on some of Maryland’s worst criminals, while treating victims and the accused with dignity and respect. As a mom, I understand the need to prepare our children for the jobs of the future, as well as the many other challenges parents face today,” she said.

“And as the executive of Prince George’s County, I’m focused on growing economic opportunity, because I know rising costs on everything from housing to gas to groceries, have put pressure on everyone.”

Earlier this month, Sen. Ben Cardin, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006 announced he wouldn’t run for reelection when his term ends in 2024 — setting the stage for what is expected to be a crowded and competitive Democratic primary.

A number of other officials have also announced their candidacy, including U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Maryland’s 6th District, and Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando.

Jerome Segal, who challenged Cardin in 2018 and ran a longshot bid for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor last year, has also announced his run.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.