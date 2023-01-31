Live Radio
Marylanders with disabilities may be able to vote curbside next election

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

January 31, 2023, 8:04 AM

If you find it difficult to get inside the polls because of a disability, curbside voting may be available during the next election in Maryland.

The Maryland General Assembly will examine a new bill that would make curbside voting available for people with a disability recognized by the Americans with Disabilities Act, who are physically unable to enter the building or who are pregnant.

House Bill 41 would require each county to have curbside voting at early voting centers and at least one location on Election Day, preferably the office of the local election board, or another location if that site is not practical.

The legislation outlines that curbside voting must be “located within 150 feet of the early voting center, office of the local board, or polling place” and equipped to allow voters to complete the ballot without assistance.

The House bill is sponsored by Prince George’s County’s Del. Nicole Williams and will see its first committee hearing Tuesday afternoon.

“This will provide greater access to the ballot box and make the act of voting easier for those who would benefit the most,” Williams wrote in a newsletter to constituents.

Williams proposed an identical bill last year. It failed to get past committee.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

