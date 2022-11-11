Democrat David Trone projected to defeat Republican challenger in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District

Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland's closely watched 6th District race, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s closely-watched 6th District race, winning a third term for himself and denying the GOP a pickup in the U.S. House.

The Associated Press called the race Friday afternoon as the counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued.

Trone said in a tweet Friday that Parrott had called him to concede the race for the 6th District, which includes part of Montgomery County and all of Frederick County.

“My promise to him, and to all of the people of the 6th District, is this: I’ll continue to work across the aisle to deliver results and get things done,” the tweet said. “Thank you, Maryland! Let’s get back to work.”

Trone’s victory in the 6th District race comes as control of the U.S. House remains up in the air. Heading into Election Day, Republicans were favored to retake control, but predictions of a “red wave” of GOP victories largely failed to materialize.

In a statement, Parrot, a long-time Maryland state delegate, said he called to congratulate Trone on his win.

“While this wasn’t the outcome we wanted, it isn’t a defeat and it isn’t the end,” Parrott said, referencing his efforts in court to force the redrawing the district’s boundaries, which had long been criticized for extreme gerrymandering.

“We unified the Republican Party in western Maryland,” Parrott said. “We faced an overwhelming spending disadvantage that scared off national Republicans. We fought — and won — in court so that this district is fair and competitive, and the people of the sixth district will never be taken for granted again.”

Parrott also challenged Trone in 2020, losing by 20 points. However, after redistricting its borders shifted, including a smaller portion of reliably Democratic Montgomery County, as well as all of Frederick, Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.

On the campaign trail, the two candidates had sparred over government spending, inflation and immigration.

Trone, the founder of Total Wine & More, was first elected to the seat in 2018 and poured more than $12 million into his reelection effort.

Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the race, but AP vote totals now show Trone with a 2,400-vote lead that is expected to grow. While Parrott initially had a lead of about 4,500 votes on Election Day, it was steadily eroded as mail-in ballots were tallied.