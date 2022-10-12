RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Md. approves major improvements at BWI Marshall

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 5:08 PM

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved a $332.5 million contract that should bring significant improvements to some of BWI Marshall Airport’s busiest terminals.

The funding approved by the state will help improve baggage-handling systems in terminals A and B and improve connections between those two terminals. Those terminals are used by Southwest Airlines, which is the airport’s biggest aviation partner. The state says that some 70% of BWI Marshall passengers fly on Southwest.

A significant chunk of the construction package, $135 million, will also help Southwest build a new maintenance facility at the airport. It would be Southwest’s first such facility in the Northeast region.

The board comprises the governor (represented during the hearing Thursday by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford), State Treasurer Dereck Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

In a statement, Ricky Smith, the airport’s executive director, said: “BWI Marshall is a top economic driver for Maryland and the entire National Capital Region. This capital project will support airline service and improve the travel experience for our customers.”

Major construction should begin later this year, with construction in the terminals scheduled to be done by 2026.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

