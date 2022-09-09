Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth saw her first American football game in Maryland

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 12:35 PM

Queen Elizabeth meets with players from both teams Oct. 19, 1957. (AP)

AP
Queen Elizabeth II at the University of Maryland football game in College Park Oct. 19, 1957. (Courtesy University of Maryland)

Courtesy University of Maryland
Queen Elizabeth II at the University of Maryland football game in College Park Oct. 19, 1957. (Courtesy University of Maryland)

Courtesy University of Maryland
The marching band clearly knew she was going to be there. (Courtesy University of Maryland)

Courtesy University of Maryland
Queen Elizabeth and Maryland Gov. Theodore McKeldin at the game. (AP)

AP
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the University of Maryland football game in College Park Oct. 19, 1957. (Courtesy University of Maryland)

Courtesy University of Maryland
Prince Philip was given a football. (AP)

AP
Queen Elizabeth II saw the University of Maryland football game in College Park Oct. 19, 1957. (Courtesy University of Maryland)

Courtesy University of Maryland
Queen Elizabeth II at the University of Maryland football game in College Park Oct. 19, 1957. (Courtesy University of Maryland)

Courtesy University of Maryland
(1/9)

As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, the D.C. region is recalling some of the unique events surrounding her visits over the years.

One particularly special event was the queen’s first-ever American football game. It happened Oct. 19, 1957, at the University of Maryland in College Park.

“The game became called the ‘Queen’s Game,’ and that’s how it was advertised,” said Julie Taddeo, a research professor of history at the University of Maryland.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had met with President Dwight Eisenhower at the White House, but they wanted to see a football game too. Coincidentally, while they were here, the University of Maryland Terrapins were playing the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

They decided to head over there and watch it.

“There was a lot of excitement and the stadium was just packed,” Taddeo said. “It was a great moment, because I think they wanted to be part of something that’s quintessentially American — and that’s football.”

A number of photos taken at the game show the queen surrounded by big football players. She also met with Maryland Gov. Theodore McKeldin.

“The queen and the Maryland governor stood with the team captains and inspected the coin that would be used for the coin toss and Prince Philip got an autographed football,” Taddeo said.

The Terps won the game, 21-7.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. British monarchs in the past have selected new names upon taking the throne. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

A funeral was to be held after 10 days of official mourning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

