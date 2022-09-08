Queen Elizabeth II received warm welcome on visit to Virginia in 2007

Queen Elizabeth II received widespread attention when she and her husband Prince Phillip visited Virginia in 2007 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess’s box at the “Dick Whittington” pantomime at the Lyceum Theater, Feb. 6, 1935. Princess Elizabeth and her little sister Princess Margaret Rose went with their mother Elizabeth, the Duchess of York, to the pantomime. (AP Photo) AP 60,000 school children were among the spectators in Rushmore arena who welcomed the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret Rose, daughters of the King and Queen, when they arrived to join the spectators in watching the daylight rehearsal of the Aldershot tattoo. The Queen who had intended to attend could not do so owing to a slight cold. Princess Elizabeth standing to attention at the rehearsal, on June 7, 1938, in Aldershot, Hampshire, England, during the playing of the national anthem. (AP Photo) AP Princess Elizabeth the eldest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday on April 21. The Princess was allowed to plan her own day, as it was her birthday, and after opening her presents in the morning, she went riding in Windsor Great Park with the King and Princess Margaret, her younger sister. She is a giving a tea party, to which the King and Queen and Queen Mary have been invited at Windsor Castle, where the court is at present. The Princess’s birthday presents included a diamond bracelet from the King and clothes, among which were silk stockings from the Queen. Princess Elizabeth after her ride in Windsor Great Park, in England, on April 21, 1939. (AP Photo) AP Wearing a fur coat, and sailor type hat, Princess Elizabeth, accompanied by the Queen, unseen, visited an army training Establishment, somewhere in Southern England, on Dec. 18, 1944. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne, as she attended a rally of Land Army girls in England on June 30, 1945. The Princess is the daughter of King George and Queen Elizabeth. (AP Photo) Associated Press FILE – This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File) AP Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip wave from the balcony of London’s Buckingham Palace following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. (AP Photo/PA) ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince Charles, front left, eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England, left, and the Duke of Edinburgh, is posed for the camera by his mother while his father looks on, July 18, 1949, Ascot, England. Photo was made on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE – In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple’s London residence at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, file) AP/Eddie Worth Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II steps from her plane, for the first time as sovereign, at London Airport, on Feb. 7, 1952, after cutting short her official trip to Kenya on the death of her father King George VI. (AP Photo) AP The Queen Mother (right) and Princess Margaret, both veiled, arrive at Buckingham Palace, London, by car in afternoon on Feb. 11, 1952. They stopped at the palace enroute from King’s Cross station to Westminster Hall where they were to meet the coffin of the late king. (AP Photo) AP FILE – In this June 18, 1952 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh travel in an open carriage at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, on the second day of the Royal Ascot meeting. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth, File) AP/Eddie Worth The Archbishop of Canterbury, foreground, reads the Benediction to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth during the coronation ceremony in this June 2, 1953 photo. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE – This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File) AP/Leslie Priest Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd whilst travelling to a theatre in London, May 3, 1957. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip acknowledge applause with waves after a brief talk by the Queen at a press reception at the Statler Hotel in Washington on Oct. 17, 1957. (AP Photo/William J. Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS/William J. Smith The automobile bearing Queen Elizabeth II turns into Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street on the way to the White House as crowd’s line Washington streets to see the royal monarch on Oct. 17, 1957. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, in Royal Deeside, Scotland, with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Aug. 29, 1959. From left to right are: Prince Philip (partially hidden); Princess Anne; President Eisenhower; Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. The two men on the right are unidentified. (AP Photo) AP Prince Philip, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II listen to President John Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London on June 5, 1961. The Kennedys were the guests of the Queen and Prince at dinner. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS President Richard Nixon of the United States, right, chats with Queen Elizabeth II, watched by the President’s wife Pat, left, and British Prime Minister Edward Heath, on the terrace at Chequers, the British Premiers official country residence on Oct. 3, 1970, before lunching. The American President was in England on a flying visit as part of his European tour. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Henry Burroughs FILE – In this 1970 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left, reacts with U.S. President Richard Nixon, at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England. (AP Photo, File) AP Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip walk down the ramp of their aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., near Washington, on Wednesday, July 7, 1976. Police were chasing a suspected robber near the gate of base as the Queen left by limousine. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Harvey Georges President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II at the White House, July 7, 1976, following a State Dinner in the queen’s honor. The dance after dinner was held in the State Dining Room. (AP Photo/John Duricka) AP/JOHN DURICKA This White House file photograph, provided courtesy of the Gerald R. Ford Library, shows President Ford, right, and Queen Elizabeth dancing during the state dinner in honor of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House, July 17, 1976 in Washington. (AP Photo/White House, Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library, Ricardo Thomas) AP/David Hume Kennerly President Jimmy Carter and Queen Elizabeth II of England with others on his trip to Newcastle in England, May 1977. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh travel in a carriage during celebrations for the Silver Jubilee in London on June 7, 1977. (AP Photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert Rider Rider FILE – In this Oct. 17, 1980 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, smiles at her husband Prince Philip, during an audience with Pope John Paul II in his private study at the Vatican, Italy. (AP Photo/Arturo Mari, File) AP/Arturo Mari Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Pope John Paul II during a visit to the Vatican, on Oct. 17, 1980. (AP Photo) AP/Arturo Mari Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, third from the right, is joined by other members of the Royal Family, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, London, after attending the annual Trooping of the Colour, June 13, 1981. Also in attendence is Princess Margaret, third from left, Princess Diana, fourth from left, Prince Charles, fifth from right, Prince Philip, fourth from right, at rear, and Prince Andrew, right. (AP Photo/Bob Dear) ASSOCIATED PRESS/BOB DEAR Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Catheral. (AP Photo) AP President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth II raise their glasses in a toast during a state dinner, March 3, 1983, at the M. H. de Young Museum in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) AP/ED REINKE Mother Teresa of Calcutta, receives the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit from Queen Elizabeth II at the Rashtrapati Shavar in New Delhi, Nov. 24, 1983. (AP Photo) AP/Anonymous FILE – In a June 10, 1984 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, second left, stands with, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, second right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at London’s Buckingham Palace, prior to a dinner for summit leaders. (AP Photo, File) AP FILE – In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File) AP/Martin Cleaver President and Mrs. Bush pose with Queen Elizabeth, Thursday, June 1, 1989 in London at Buckingham palace where the queen hosted a lunch for the first family. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) AP/Doug Mills Queen Elizabeth II and President George H.W. Bush, along with Commander of Troops Col. Barrie Zais, left, review the troops after the Queen’s arrival at the White House on Tuesday, May 14, 1991 in Washington. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Thumma Queen Elizabeth II is applauded by Vice President Dan Quayle and House Speaker Thomas Foley before her address to the U.S. Congress on Thursday, May 16, 1991 in Washington. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) AP/Doug Mills President Bill Clinton listens as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II speaks, during a dinner at the Guildhall in Portsmouth Saturday June, 4, 1994, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) AP/DOUG MILLS FILE – In this June 2, 2003 file photo, three generations of the British Royal family: Queen Elizabeth II; her eldest son, Charles the Prince of Wales, left; and his eldest son, Prince William, pose for a photograph at Clarence House in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File) AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, center, and Prince Philip, left, meet Nelson Mandela, during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Oct. 20, 2003, to mark the centenary of the Rhodes Trust, started by the 19th century entrepreneur, Cecil John Rhodes, which provides scholarships for students around the world to study at Oxford University. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH U.S. President George W. Bush, left, and first lady Laura Bush, second right, stand with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh for an official photo in the Music Room before the start of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) ASSOCIATED PRESS/CHARLES DHARAPAK FILE – In this Wednesday, April 12, 2006 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II smiles, as she inspects the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England. (Dylan Martinez, Pool Photo via AP, File) AP/Dylan Martinez Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party for members of the public at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, to mark the occasion of her 80th birthday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 5, 2006. (Danny Lawson/Rota/PA) PA/Danny Lawson / PA Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the world premiere of the new James Bond film “Casino Royale” at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) AP/MATT DUNHAM First lady Laura Bush, left, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and President Bush wave from the balcony at the White House during the official state arrival ceremony in Washington Monday, May 7, 2007. Prince Philip is second from left. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) AP/Charles Dharapak FILE – In this Monday, May 7, 2007 file photo, U.S President Bush and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, were on an official visit to the United States. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) AP/Gerald Herbert Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks at a gift of replica of the St Pancras train station clock as she visits the station to officially open the new St Pancras International Station in London, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2007. Eurostar train services to Paris and Brussels will officially begin operating from the terminal next week. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II laughs as she shelters under an umbrella after attending the annual Christmas day morning service at Sandringham Church, Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, front, and Prince Phillip, back, are seen in a carriage as they travel from the Houses of Parliament in central London, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2008, after the State Opening of Parliament. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori) AP/AKIRA SUEMORI FILE – In this Friday Oct. 9, 2009 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral, following a Commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File) AP/Sang Tan In this image made available in London Wednesday Dec. 23, 2009, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II poses prior to the recording of her annual Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, pool) AP/John Stillwell Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II inspects soldiers of the Grenadier Guards before presenting their new colours, in the garden of Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 11, 2010, London. (AP Photo/Anthony Devlin, pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anthony Devlin Britain’s Prince Philip, right, listens as Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen’s speech to the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster, central London, Tuesday, May 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Leon Neal, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS/LEON NEAL Britain’s Prince Harry, left, Britain’s Prince William and, front row from left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall , Britain’s Prince Charles , Britain’s Prince Philip and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II attend the wedding service at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth His Royal Highness Prince William and Catherine Middleton bow to Her Royal Highness the Queen at the end of their wedding ceremony in Westminster Abbey in central London April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Clara Molden, Pool) AP/Clara Molden Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip in Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of a state banquet on Tuesday May 24, 2011. President Barack Obama immersed himself in the grandeur of Britain’s royal family Tuesday, as Queen Elizabeth II welcomed him to Buckingham Palace for the first day of a state visit. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, Pool) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Jackson President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tour the Portrait Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, May 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Dharapak FILE – In this Saturday, June 13, 2015 file photo, Britain’s Prince William holds his son Prince George, with Queen Elizabeth II, right, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 91st birthday on Friday, April 21, 2017 AP Photo/Tim Ireland, file Britain’s Queen Elizabeth looks on during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, front, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP) AP/Jonathan Brady FILE – In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP, File) AP/John Stillwell FILE – In this Saturday, June 9, 2018 file photo, members of Britain’s royal family, from left, Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Camilla Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) AP/Frank Augstein FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society in London. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP, File) AP/Tolga Akmen FILE – In this Wednesday July 24, 2019 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File) AP/Victoria Jones FILE – In this June 1, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose for a photo in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP) AP/Steve Parsons FILE – In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File) AP/Chris Jackson The Queen’s Equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, left, places a bouquet of flowers at the grave of the Unknown Warrior on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, during a ceremony to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior, in Westminster Abbey, London, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP) AP/Aaron Chown FILE – In this Saturday April 17, 2021 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes it’s way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 21 and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. This combination of events is reminding the United Kingdom that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP, file) AP/Leon Neal FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File) AP/Jane Barlow Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II received widespread attention when she and her husband Prince Phillip visited Virginia in 2007 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Her visit came only a few weeks after a deadly mass shooting at Virginia Tech, and she respectfully extended her condolences during an address to a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond.

“As a state, and as a nation, you are still coming to terms with the dreadful events of Virginia Tech on the 16th of April,” she said. “My heart goes out to the students, friends and family of all those killed.”

The queen also met privately with some of the survivors of the shooting.

Her visit included stops in Richmond and Williamsburg, as well as Jamestown, which was England’s first American settlement.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we can see … in that event, the origins of a singular endeavor,” she said — “the building of a great nation, founded on the eternal values of democracy and equality.”

The queen’s reign was so long that when she spoke to lawmakers about visiting Virginia “50 years ago,” many laughed. It was true, though: She had also visited the commonwealth in 1957, for the 350th anniversary of Jamestown.

She noted the historical understanding of its founding had changed over time, with more attention paid to Native Americans and Black Americans, as well as the British settlers.

“Over the course of my reign, and certainly since I first visited Jamestown in 1957, my country has become a much more diverse society, just as the Commonwealth of Virginia and the whole of the United States of America have also undergone major social change,” she said.

During her stops in Virginia, crowds came out to catch a glimpse of the queen, throughout her visit.

In Colonial Williamsburg, she arrived in an open carriage and waved to the thousands who lined the streets.

Sen. Tim Kaine, of Virginia, who was governor at the time, said via Twitter that he keeps photos from that visit in his office.

The queen died Thursday. She was 96.

“Her kindness and grace will be missed,” he said.