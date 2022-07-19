Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Maryland House, Senate results: Packed Democratic, Republican races

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 19, 2022, 8:14 PM

The polls have now closed in a crowded race in the U.S. House as all eight Maryland seats are on the ballot, with seven incumbents running for reelection.

On the Senate side, Chris Van Hollen is running for a second six-year term, seeking to ward off a challenge from Prince George’s County’s Michelle L. Smith for the Democratic Party nomination.

Meanwhile, 10 candidates are vying for the Republican nomination, including two candidates from Montgomery County and one from Prince George’s County. Maryland has not elected a Republican senator since 1980.

Seven of the state’s eight House seats are held by Democrats, with the 1st District’s Andy Harris the sole Republican in the congressional delegation. Harris is running unopposed for the GOP nomination.

But it will be a fresh race for the open seat in the 4th District, which includes a large swath of Prince George’s County and a small section of Montgomery County. Rep. Anthony Brown is making a bid for the attorney general’s office, and a large pool of Democratic and Republican candidates are looking to pick up the open seat.

There are three Republican candidates running. On the Democratic side, there are nine candidates vying for the nomination, including Angela Angel, a former state delegate; Rep. Donna Edwards, who previously held the seat for nine years; and Glenn Ivey, the former Prince George’s County state’s attorney.

After undergoing a redistricting in the 6th District, David Trone’s run for a third term is being challenged by four Democratic challengers. The borders of the 6th District have shifted, making it potentially more promising ground for the six Republicans vying for their party’s nomination.

Under the current borders, the district includes all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.

Incumbent Democratic candidates facing challenges include: Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (2nd District); Rep. John Sarbanes (3rd District); Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (5th District); Rep. Kweisi Mfume (7th District); Rep. Jamie Raskin (8th District).

But expect the vote-counting to take much longer than usual. Maryland elections officials cannot start counting the mail-in ballots until Thursday morning. That means the more than 213,000 mail-in ballots received Monday and the ballots that came in Tuesday, primary day, won’t be tallied until then, and it’s possible the outcome of several races won’t be known for several days or even weeks.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this story. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

