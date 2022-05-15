RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Maryland Sen. Van Hollen hospitalized after minor stroke

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 15, 2022, 11:00 PM

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen says that he suffered a minor stroke while giving a speech in western Maryland and has been admitted to George Washington University Hospital.

Van Hollen released the statement late Sunday, saying that he experienced some lightheadedness and neck pain, eventually seeking medical attention at the recommendation of the Attending Physician.

“Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution, I remain under observation for a few days,” the senator wrote.

Van Hollen is currently serving as the junior Democratic senator from Maryland alongside Sen. Ben Cardin.

He plans to return to the Senat later this week.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

