Under-the-radar races: Md. attorney general and comptroller

Besides the high-profile governor’s race, the results of Tuesday’s primary will also determine nominees for the position of Maryland’s top law enforcement official and top tax collector.

In the race for attorney general, Rep. Anthony Brown, a three-term representative who previously served as Maryland’s lieutenant governor, is facing retired Maryland judge Katie Curran O’Malley for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, former Anne Arundel County councilman Michael Anthony Peroutka is facing former Montgomery County Board of Elections president Jim Shalleck.

In the comptroller race, Del. Brooke Lierman, who has served in the General Assembly since 2015, is facing Bowie Mayor Tim Adams.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who is term-limited, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

While the vote counting is underway, unofficial results Tuesday night will not include any votes cast via mail-in ballots. Those ballots will start being counted Thursday morning, meaning it could be several days — or weeks, if races are particularly close — before results are known.

Polling leading up to primary day indicated a close race for attorney general to succeed Brian Frosh, who is stepping down after two terms.

A Goucher College poll in late June showed Brown and Curran O’Malley essentially tied at about 30% of the vote, with another 35% of likely voters still undecided.

Brown and Curran O’Malley largely share the same positions on key issues, such as protecting abortion rights and combating gun crimes, but Curran O’Malley points to her two decades on the bench as a sitting judge as a key differentiator.

Brown has racked up a string of endorsements from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and two fellow Maryland congressmen, Reps. Kweisi Mfume and David Trone. O’Malley, the wife of former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, is endorsed by former Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski and The Washington Post.

Even more Republican voters are undecided about their choice. The Goucher poll showed Peroutka leading Shalleck, 17% to 11% with 70% of Republican voters still undecided.

Peroutka has drawn criticism for his former ties to an Alabama-based organization called the League of the South, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as a hate group. Peroutka has also said, if elected, he will investigate Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s COVID-19 policies.

Comptroller race

In the Democratic race for comptroller, high gas prices have played a starring role in TV ads by Adams, who has called for extending the 30-day gas tax holiday approved by the legislature last spring.

Adams has served as the mayor of Bowie, the largest city in Prince George’s County, since 2019.

Lierman has represented the 46th District, which includes Baltimore City, since 2015.

A Goucher College poll released last month showed Lierman, who has been endorsed by The Washington Post and a bevy of state officeholders, leading Adams 28% to 14%.

But more than half of Democratic voters said they were still undecided.

The comptroller office, which serves as the state’s top tax collector, is being left open by Peter Franchot, who served in the role for 15 years, and is making a bid for governor.