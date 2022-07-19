Prince George’s County election results: Alsobrooks vies for 2nd term; crowded race for council seats

The polls have now closed in Prince George's County, and incumbent Angela Alsobrooks is expected to crest on a wave of popularity and retain her role as the head of the Maryland county.

The polls have now closed in Prince George’s County, and incumbent Angela Alsobrooks is expected to crest on a wave of popularity and retain her role as the head of the Maryland county.

Despite being considered a shoo-in for reelection, winning the Democratic primary four years ago with nearly 62% of the vote and 99% in the general election, four Democratic challengers are vying to replace her.

Still, it could be several days before race outcomes are known — especially in close races. As of Monday, there were more than 28,000 mail-in ballot returned by voters — the figure does not include those ballots dropped off on primary day, itself — and those ballots won’t even start being counted until Thursday at 10 a.m.

Pulling off an upset won’t be easy, Diarra Robertson, associate professor of government at Bowie State University, told WTOP previously.

“When you’re talking about an incumbent, it’s really rare without a scandal or something of that nature, that there’s an upset,” he said.

Sherman Hardy, an Air Force veteran and business owner, said he is running to restore trust and transparency to county government, and that more needs to be done to combat violent crime.

Tonya Sweat, a consultant, focused on social justice and education. “We’ve not taken care of our schools. Many of them are overcrowded,” she said.

Leigh Bodden, a former NFL player who lives in Bowie, has made leadership a part of his campaign message. “You can throw money at anything, but if you don’t have good leadership, then it’s not going to be great,” he said.

Billy W. Bridges, a former school system employee, is also in the running.

Prince George’s County Council

In Prince George’s County Council races, incumbent council members in four of the district seats are stepping down due to term limits, and some newcomers are vying for seats that could change the makeup of the 11-member council. This comes following a controversy over a redrawn district map that was later thrown out by Maryland’s high court.

Five Democrats are running in District 6 to succeed Derrick Leon Davis, who stepped down last May following the controversy over the redistricting plan for the council.

The lone Republican running for his party’s nomination in District 7 — which includes Capitol Heights, Marlow Heights, Suitland and Temple Hills — is Gary Falls. He faces the winner of the Democratic primary, currently being fought among incumbent Rodney Streeter, Anita G. Naves and Krystal Oriadha.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this story.