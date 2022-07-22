WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Ambrose, Morgan projected winners in House Republican primary

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 6:19 PM

With mail-in ballot results starting to be tallied, the winners of the Republican primary for two Maryland Congressional House seats have been projected.

In the 2nd District, Nicolee Ambrose has been declared the winner with nearly 33% of the votes, ahead of four other challengers. Ambrose will face Democratic nominee and incumbent Dutch Ruppersberger, who is running for an 11th term in the House, in the general election. The area includes parts of Baltimore County and Baltimore City, as well as part of Carroll County.

In the 3rd District, Yuripzy Morgan has been declared the winner with 33% of the votes. Morgan and Democratic nominee John Sarbanes will face off in November. Sarbanes has held the seat since 2007. The 3rd District includes all of Howard County, a large part of Anne Arundel County and a smaller portion of Carroll County.

Final numbers took a little while longer to be counted than usual, as election officials did not start counting the mail-in ballots until Thursday, two days after primary day.

Democrats hold seven of the state’s eight House seats, with Rep. Andy Harris, representing the 1st District, as the sole Republican.

On Tuesday, the Democratic incumbents breezed through their races. However, the results for the winners in the 4th District took a bit longer to be declared, as it is an open seat. The current officeholder, Rep. Anthony Brown, gave up his seat to make a bid for Maryland attorney general, in which he was declared the Democratic candidate.

Former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Glenn Ivey was declared the projected winner of the Democratic primary for the 4th District House seat. Ivey will face Republican candidate Jeff Warner.

