Maryland gas tax returns after 30-day holiday

The state's legislative session came to an end earlier this month without approval for an extension of the gas holiday, despite support from members of the general assembly and gubernatorial candidates for an extended break from the state tax on gas sales.

Drivers heading to Maryland for lower gas prices may be surprised by a 36-cent bump per gallon at the pump.

Just 30-days after Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly agreed to suspend the gas tax, it has returned.

The decision to suspend the tax stemmed from increased gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

WTOP reported that the gas tax holiday cost the state roughly $100 million that was taken from the Transportation Trust Fund. Meanwhile, in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed a 90-day suspension of the gas tax and state Democrats have created their own proposal. Neither has gone into effect.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.