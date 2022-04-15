RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Maryland’s gas tax holiday ends Sunday

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 4:00 PM

Maryland drivers may have gotten used to not having to pay the state’s 36 cent gas tax. But it comes to an end on Sunday, April 17.

Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan agreed to suspend the gas tax last month to help residents who were hit with a jump in gasoline prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. The bill was passed in Annapolis on March 18.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot floated the idea of a gas tax holiday during the March 10 Board of Revenue Estimates meeting. Franchot, who is running for governor, favored a 90-day break from the state tax, arguing at the time that the state’s healthy fiscal outlook could support forgoing revenues from gasoline sales.

During the General Assembly session, a number of Republican lawmakers expressed support for extending the suspension of the tax.

The gas tax holiday cost the state an estimated $100 million dollars, and that money comes out of the state’s Transportation Trust Fund. The trust fund is used to pay for road and highway projects.

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed a three-month suspension of the gas tax. It’s hung up in the General Assembly; Democrats have made their own proposal.

Kate Ryan

