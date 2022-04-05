Virginia’s governor proposes 3-month gas tax holiday

Governor Glenn Younkin’s office is sending legislation to the General Assembly that would suspend the gas tax -- which is 26.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 27 cents per gallon of diesel.

Virginia is looking to follow Maryland’s lead with its own gas tax holiday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Monday that it’s sending legislation to the General Assembly that would suspend the tax — which is 26.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 27 cents per gallon of diesel — in May, June and July before phasing it back in the following two months.

The bill would also limit annual adjustments to the gas tax to 2%.

“Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals,” he said in a statement. “With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocket books across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the general assembly must act now.”

Revenue from the motor vehicle fuels tax goes into the commonwealth transportation fund, which has over $671 million in unanticipated revenue for the 2022 fiscal year and over $457 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price of gas across the commonwealth was about $4.06.