RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » Maryland News » U.Md. to adopt most…

U.Md. to adopt most recommendations in Community Policing Task Force report

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

March 24, 2022, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The University of Maryland is set to adopt most of the recommendations from a task force on community policing.

Twenty-one of the 23 recommendations by the Community Policing Task Force at the University of Maryland College Park are included in the latest plans to improve public safety on campus.

University President Darryll Pines said the goal is to create “more collaborative and trusting relationships” between police and the community.

Among the recommendations: having mental health personnel serve as first responders on mental health calls and having ongoing diversity training for police officers.

Other recommendations that Pines said will be implemented include requiring mental health screening for all police officers prior to hiring, the continuation of annual training on de-escalation, use of force, implicit bias, diversity and inclusion. Some of the recommendations being adopted are already in place.

Two of the 23 recommendations are not being implemented as outlined in the task force report.

Instead of establishing an independent Office of Community Safety and a new Policing Review Board, a Campus Safety Advisory Council will be formed. Pines said the council would be comprised of faculty, staff and graduate and undergraduate students.

The full report can be found online.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up