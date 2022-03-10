RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
No St. Patrick’s Day parade for Ocean City this year

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 9:53 PM

Ocean City, Maryland, will be a little less green for St. Patrick’s Day this year thanks to Mother Nature.

The Delmarva Irish American Club said Thursday that it’s canceling its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, because of the chilly, rainy forecast.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Delmarva Irish American Club was prepared to bring back the largest and best St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the State,” the club said in a news release.

“However, our members do not want to put our volunteers, participants and the thousands of spectators that line our streets for the parade in hazardous and unsafe conditions.”

The parade typically brings large crowds to Ocean City and has become annual tradition. The Delmarva Irish American Club promises it’ll be back next year to continue that tradition.

