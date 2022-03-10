Weekend forecast: Rain, snow and a freeze on the way Saturday for DC

The good news is Thursday and Friday will be dry and average. The bad news is Saturday won't be, and the forecast calls for rain, snow and a hard freeze at night.

The good news is Thursday and Friday will be dry and average for the D.C. area. The bad news is Saturday won’t be, and the forecast calls for rain, snow and a hard freeze overnight.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said to expect rain starting before sunrise Saturday.

Then, a cold front “will reach D.C. around 9 a.m. Saturday with moderate rain falling,” Bell said. Wind becomes the next concern, with gusts up to 50 mph possible from noon until the evening.

“Temperatures will plunge from near 50 at sunrise to well below freezing by sunset,” Bell said. He warned that “as the temperatures fall into the mid 30s Saturday afternoon, there will likely be some mixing with, or changeover to, sleet or snow.”

Snowfall amounts aren’t expected to amount to much — a coating to an inch will be possible for most of the area. But Bell said the next worry will be the dangerously low wind chills and a hard freeze Saturday night.

“Any residual moisture left on roads will turn to ice, so some Sunday morning slick spots are likely. Wind chills will be in the 10s Saturday evening and in the single numbers by Sunday morning,” Bell said.

As if the weekend couldn’t get crummier, here’s a final note: You’re going to lose an hour of sleep because this is also the weekend you move the clocks forward one hour when going to bed Saturday night.

Thanks, Daylight Saving Time.

Radar

Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Light breeze. Wind: Northeast 4-8 mph. HIGHS: 48 – 54.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Seasonably cold. Areas of fog. Wind: Near calm. LOWS: 30 – 36.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder. Light breeze. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph. HIGHS: 55 – 60.

SATURDAY: Strong winds. Falling temperatures. Rain changing to snow. Accumulations mostly under 1 inch. Wind: Northwest 25, gusting to 50 mph. Temperatures: 48 (8 a.m.) to 32 (4 p.m.).

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cold. Hard freeze early. Breezy at times. Wind: West 10-20 mph. HIGHS: 38 – 44.