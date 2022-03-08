Parades and Pubs: DC-area St. Patrick’s Day 2022 celebrations

Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Here are some places to go for Irish cuisine and parades to watch.

On St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is Irish and, luckily, the D.C. area has a number of ways to celebrate the holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Thursday, March 17, so many events are planned for the weekend before the holiday as well as the day-of.

Parades

Saturday, March 12

The 20th annual parade in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Groups marching include Celtic dancers, bagpipe bands, school groups, clowns, fire trucks, equestrian units and service organizations. After the route ends, live entertainment will be hosted at the lakefront plaza until 2 p.m.

Rain or shine, a family friendly parade in Manassas, Virginia, starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and those watching the procession on Center Street are encouraged to wear their “Irish flair.”

Postponed

In a major bummer for the Irish community, both the D.C. and the Alexandria parades won’t take place on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

The organizers of the D.C. parade cited “a change in traditional funding associated with COVID-19 and new permitting regulations with the D.C. Government,” as the reason for postponing the official parade.

Alexandria’s Ballyshaners also pushed the annual parade back to September because of fundraising difficulties. The group said it couldn’t secure a permit from the city government.

Sunday, March 13

For those truly passionate about the holiday, the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee for the D.C. parade will be marching at 11:30 a.m. on March 13. They invited others to gather at the Peace Memorial on the National Mall to celebrate Irish culture.

The event is limited to those walking, or doing an Irish gig, as floats and other vehicles aren’t allowed.

After marching toward Kelly’s Irish Times and The Dubliner, musicians, dancers and athletes from Irish sporting clubs will perform starting at noon. More details about the unofficial parade are on the Facebook page for D.C.’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Other ways to celebrate

If crowds and parades aren’t your thing, there are alternatives.

Cookology is hosting a class for kids to cook with their parents at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 in Arlington. Participants prepare clover chips with fresh guacamole and shamrock bark. For those who don’t have little ones to think about, the company is hosting a boozy brunch class at 11 a.m. featuring breakfast casserole, muffins and a cocktail.

Go for a walk in D.C. and stop by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to see the White House fountains go green for St. Patrick’s Day. Another spot to visit is the Embassy of Ireland, where an Irish flag flies high on Massachusetts Avenue.

In Montgomery County, the parks and planning commission partnered with Read Across America to host a Leprechaun Hunt at the Maydale Nature Classroom at 10:30 a.m. on March 17. The event has a $6 fee and is intended for kids ages 3 to 8.

Pubs

Sláinte! (Or “Cheers!” for those of you who are only Irish one day of the year.)

There’s no shortage of Irish pubs in the District. But here are a few that shamrock:

Phoenix Park Hotel, 4 F St. NW, Washington, D.C.

The Dubliner hosts live music every night and serves Irish food, in addition to beer (bonus: it has menu options “for the wee folks”).

3319 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Make your own Nanny Burger with housemade beef and a (very Irish) potato roll at Nanny O’Brien’s Pub.

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va.

As part of its kickoff to St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s Four Courts is hosting an event every day until St. Patrick’s Day starting March 12. Some of the celebrations include Beer Bingo, Irish trivia and Guinness Glass engraving.

713 King St., Alexandria, Va.

A variety of genres of Irish music will be performed at Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub on St. Patrick’s Day.

105 W Broad St., Falls Church, Va.

Ireland’s Four Provinces has a special menu with Irish grub for breakfast, lunch and dinner on March 17.

2500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Va.

Kick back and enjoy the Irish food and music on the weekends.