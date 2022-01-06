ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Maryland updates COVID-19 quarantine recommendations for schools

January 6, 2022, 10:50 PM

Maryland’s Department of Health and the State Department of Education have issued updated guidelines for schools and child care providers on COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus or who is suspected of having COVID-19 — regardless of vaccination status — should stay home for five full days from the time symptoms begin.

After day five, if the person has no symptoms or no fever for 24 hours, they can return to school or day care if they wear a “well-fitting mask” when around others for five additional days.

The guidelines also say that generally, people exposed to COVID-19 but who have been vaccinated and display no symptoms, do not need to quarantine after exposure. However, they do need to wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after the last close contact. Also, the guidelines state that close contacts should get tested at least five days after being exposed to someone with the coronavirus.

The recommendations vary slightly depending on age, and the type of vaccinations received.

According to the memo from Health Secretary Dennis Schrader, State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan, the recommendations serve as “interim guidance,” since the Centers for Disease Control is expected to issue updates for K-12 schools and child care centers “in the near future.”

The memorandum updates the guidelines issued in October 2021.

The complete memorandum can be found online on the state’s health department website.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

