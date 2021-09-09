9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Maryland launches $3M COVID-19 vaccine canvassing program

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 9, 2021, 4:53 PM

The Maryland Department of Health is planning on distributing $3 million in funds to community organizations to spread information and awareness to areas of the state that have lagging vaccination rates.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the program — known as the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project — at a briefing on Wednesday.

The program will distribute funds between $50,000 to $250,000 to community-based organizations that will provide vaccine education and perform outreach for communities that have proved to be hard to reach by traditional government outreach programs.

“We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating Marylanders against COVID-19, yet we understand that some unvaccinated residents still need more information,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said. “By going door-to-door and sharing information, we can help more Marylanders make an informed decision about getting vaccinated as we continue our efforts to ensure there is no arm left behind.”

More information including how organizations can apply for the grants can be found online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

