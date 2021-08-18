Hogan: Md. hospital, nursing home workers must get vaccinated or submit to COVID-19 testing

All workers in Maryland hospitals and nursing home facilities will be required to show proof of full vaccination or submit to regular COVID-19 screening and testing, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.

Hogan said nursing homes across Maryland have an average staff vaccination rate over 70%, but that some have fallen behind and have rates as low as 40%, calling it “unacceptable,” and saying they were endangering lives.

Nursing home and hospital staff in Maryland must receive their first dose of a vaccine by Sept. 1, Hogan said.

The governor also said the state would be more aggressive in the enforcement of the mandate, and nursing homes that fail to comply would be subject to higher fines and tougher civil penalties.

“In the coming days and weeks ahead, we will continue to do what we have always done since day one of this crisis: We will keep following the science, and keep taking measured, balanced, data-driven approach in our efforts to respond to this pandemic,” Hogan said.

President of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joe Demattos, thanked Hogan for the steps he was taking to ensure the safety of hospital and nursing home patients.

“Vaccination remains the single best tool to fight COVID-19, avoid hospitalization and avoid death,” Demattos said. “With these mandates, we’ll all do better and as we face this surge — which promises to be extremely challenging in the community at large and across health care — because of these mandates, we’ll save more lives.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

