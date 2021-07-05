Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Maryland News » Bomb squad combing through…

Bomb squad combing through damaged fireworks in Ocean City

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 5, 2021, 12:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fireworks intended to be used for a Fourth of July celebration exploded on the beach at Ocean City, Maryland, detonating hours ahead of the planned Independence Day display. (Courtesy Mandy Young)

A bomb squad in Ocean City, Maryland, is combing through damaged fireworks that exploded on the beach Sunday hours ahead of the annual fireworks display to determine how to safely remove them.

In an update Monday morning on its Facebook page, the Ocean City Fire Department said the resort town’s bomb squad, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office-Bomb Squad and the fireworks vendor “will begin evaluating fireworks damaged during yesterday’s accident to determine a course of action for safe removal and destruction.”

Part of the fireworks display went up in a cloud of colorful smoke Sunday morning after one of the fireworks accidentally discharged. No beachgoers were injured, but several fireworks handlers suffered minor injuries, and the evening fireworks display was canceled.

In the update Monday, the fire department said the beach and boardwalk patrons in the area of Dorchester Street and the beach should stay at a safe distance outside the established safety perimeter as crews work.

Not all the fireworks were set off in the big explosion, and the fire department said it may detonate some of them Monday to safely remove them, “resulting in small controlled detonation sounds and fireworks effects throughout the day.”

Further updates are expected Monday afternoon.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up