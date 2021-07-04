Ocean City firework display explodes on ground hours ahead of celebrations

Fireworks meant for a Fourth of July celebration exploded on the beach at Ocean City, Maryland, detonating hours ahead of the planned Independence Day display.

Fireworks intended to be used for a Fourth of July celebration exploded on the beach at Ocean City, Maryland, detonating hours ahead of the planned Independence Day display. Courtesy Ocean City Fire A firefighter walks along the Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk after a firework display was unintentionally set off on July 4, 2021. Courtesy Ocean City Fire Department A fire truck sits on the Ocean City, Maryland, Boardwalk after a Fourth of July firework display was unintentionally set off. ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Fireworks intended to be used for a Fourth of July celebration exploded on the beach at Ocean City, Maryland, detonating hours ahead of the planned Independence Day display.

Ocean City Fire said there weren’t any injuries to beachgoers or pedestrians on the boardwalk, but several firework handlers suffered minor injuries.

Shortly after the explosions, police could be seen blocking entry to the Ocean City Boardwalk on the city’s webcam.

In a statement, Ocean City Fire said it responded to Dorchester Street and the beach at 10:30 a.m. for reports of a car on fire. Officials said there wasn’t a car fire, but firefighters found the fireworks display discharging.

Ocean City Fire said the company handling the city’s display was unloading fireworks when one of the fireworks was “unintentionally discharged.” It said the entire display didn’t ignite.

Beachgoers captured video of columns of smoke billowing up from the area where the fireworks were being held as mortars detonated just off the ground.

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

“Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. “Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured.”