CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Maryland News » $83M for Md. utilities…

$83M for Md. utilities to cover overdue gas and electric bills

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tens of millions of dollars in state funding was allocated to utility companies in Maryland to help struggling customers who fell behind on their bills during the pandemic.

The Maryland Public Service Commission allocated $83 million through the RELIEF Act that Gov. Larry Hogan signed earlier this year.

Companies will begin reaching out to customers who qualify, with plans to start using the funds as bill credits in the coming months.

“This assistance builds on the many programs available to support our customers,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, in a statement.

“We urge our customers to take advantage of the extended payment arrangements and energy assistance programs we are offering to help them meet their energy needs.”

Funding will be distributed based on three categories in sequential order. The first puts people who have received state energy assistance over the past four years at the front of the line.

The next to qualify will be customers who have medical need certificates to file with a utility, followed by customers with the oldest outstanding bills.

Utility companies will then have to report back to the state by Oct. 1 to explain how the funding was used with a report listing customer accounts and dollar figures.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

Related News

Recommended

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Army needs to take a better look at its lodging privatization places, watchdog says

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up