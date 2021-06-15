$83M for Md. utilities to cover overdue gas and electric bills

Tens of millions of dollars in state funding was allocated to utility companies in Maryland to help struggling customers who fell behind on their bills during the pandemic.

The Maryland Public Service Commission allocated $83 million through the RELIEF Act that Gov. Larry Hogan signed earlier this year.

Companies will begin reaching out to customers who qualify, with plans to start using the funds as bill credits in the coming months.

“This assistance builds on the many programs available to support our customers,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, in a statement.

“We urge our customers to take advantage of the extended payment arrangements and energy assistance programs we are offering to help them meet their energy needs.”

Funding will be distributed based on three categories in sequential order. The first puts people who have received state energy assistance over the past four years at the front of the line.

The next to qualify will be customers who have medical need certificates to file with a utility, followed by customers with the oldest outstanding bills.

Utility companies will then have to report back to the state by Oct. 1 to explain how the funding was used with a report listing customer accounts and dollar figures.

