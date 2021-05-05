CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Tuition and fees go up for Maryland university system

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 3:33 PM

The University System of Maryland on Wednesday approved an increase in tuition and fees for the upcoming school year.

The Board of Regents voted in favor of an increase that the university said in a statement would average 2% for in-state undergraduates and 5% for out-of-state undergraduates, as well as all graduate students.

The hike comes after tuition and fees were frozen for the current academic year, owing to financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellor Jay Perman called the increases “reasonable” in the statement, adding that the system was still “competitive with that of our peer institutions, many of which didn’t grant a tuition freeze last year.”

The system added that it had a budget gap of more than $500 million since the beginning of the pandemic, owing to drop-offs in enrollment and added costs for switching to distance learning — after the $650 million in aid it received from the federal government.

