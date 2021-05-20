CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Maryland establishes COVID-19 vaccine lottery, offering $2M in prize money

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

May 20, 2021, 3:06 PM

Gov. Larry Hogan announced a partnership between the Maryland Lottery and the department of health for daily drawings of $40,000 for Maryland residents who have been vaccinated.

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland have a chance to win some serious cash thanks to a new incentive program from the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Lottery, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

Drawings will begin May 25 and continue for 40 days, through July 4. Those who win will receive $40,000, except the July 4 drawing, which will be offering a grand prize of $400,000.

“Entry is very simple — all you have to do is get vaccinated here in Maryland, be a Maryland resident and be 18 or older,” Hogan said.

Those who have already been vaccinated in the state have been entered into the lottery already.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said the lottery will be handled anonymously, so no one needs to worry about their medical information being used inappropriately.

The Maryland Department of Health is attaching a string of numbers in a spreadsheet with each vaccine-recipient’s name and information. The Maryland Lottery will then generate random numbers, and the department of health will check its database against the winning number.

Hogan said getting vaccinated in the state is easier than ever, with over 3,000 sites available to receive a vaccine.

“Remember Marylanders: Get your shot for a shot to win,” Hogan said. “That’s a good line.”

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

