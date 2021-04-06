CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland House OKs more access to police misconduct records

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:59 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to expand public access to records relating to police misconduct cases and to limit the use of no-knock police warrants.

The 88-46 vote on Tuesday to pass the measure that originated in the Senate marked a step forward as the two chambers are working on finalizing an extensive package of police reform in the last week of the legislative session.

The Senate would still have to sign off on some changes made by the House.

The two chambers will be working on reconciling a variety of differences on the high-profile issue before Monday’s scheduled adjournment.

