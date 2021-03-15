Maryland expands priority appointments at mass vaccination sites

Starting this week, some Marylanders will have a better chance of getting an appointment at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that the state will set aside weekly “community-based priority appointments” in an effort to focus on ensuring equitable access.

Priority appointments for mass vaccination sites are being booked through text-based and call center outreach, using both state and local preregistration lists.

Baltimore City residents will have some 2,100 appointments each week at the M&T Bank Stadium site. This is in addition to the extra slots available at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, which focuses on residents in underserved ZIP codes.

At least 2,100 priority appointments per week are for residents of Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties at the Regency Furniture site.

The Wicomico Youth and Civic Center site on the Eastern Shore — set to open Thursday — will have at least 2,100 priority appointments per week for those who live in Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Dorchester counties.

The Western Maryland vaccination site at Hagerstown Premium Outlets, which will open March 25, will have at least 2,100 slots a week for residents of Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.

And 2,100 priority appointments per week are reserved for Prince George’s County residents at the Six Flags America site.

Chamber of Commerce asks for mass vaccination site in Montgomery County

Elsewhere, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce said in a statement Monday that the most populous county in Maryland needs “convenient access to a mass vaccination

site.”

The chamber is asking the state to allow for the establishment of a site in Montgomery County and said county vaccine providers should be getting regular and sustainable allocations of doses coming into the state.

“We were distressed to hear about trusted providers who received fewer doses in the last week despite a record of efficiently administering the vaccine to eligible populations, including

workers essential to the operation of the economy,” the chamber said.

Last week, Earl Stoddard, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said state health officials agreed to hold a walk-through for potential mass vaccination site at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.

