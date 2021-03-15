Prince George’s Co. moves to next phase of vaccine rollout at county-run clinics

Residents 65 and older in Prince George's County are now able to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots at county-run clinics as Maryland's second most populous county expands eligibility for the shots.

Residents 65 and older in Prince George’s County can now start getting COVID-19 vaccine shots at county-run clinics as Maryland’s second most populous county expands eligibility for the vaccines.

The county announced Monday it is entering Phase 1c of the vaccine rollout plan. This phase includes residents 65 and older, people receiving hospital-based treatment for serious medical conditions and essential workers at a high risk of exposure, such as grocery store workers.

The county said in a news release that, even with the expansion, the county-run vaccination clinics will still prioritize residents 75 and older.

There are an estimated 80,000 people between the ages of 65 and 74 in the county, according to census data.

People who live and work in the county are eligible for vaccine appointments in the county, but they must pre-register with the county. Health department officials then use the list to offer appointments. There are no walk-in opportunities at health department vaccine clinics.

“I am pleased to announce that we will be moving forward with offering everyone eligible in Phase 1C the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through our County Health Department,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a statement.

“Our vaccination rates have increased significantly over the past several weeks, and I’m encouraging everyone who is in Phase 1C to make sure you’re pre-registered so you can join the growing number of Prince Georgians who are Proud to be Protected from COVID-19.”

Overall, nearly 120,000 county residents have received at least one dose of one of the coronavirus vaccines either through a county-run clinic or through appointments at retail pharmacies, hospitals or state-run sites where eligibility has already expanded to Phase 1c.

The percentage of county residents who have received at least a first dose is just 12% of the county’s population — the lowest in the state — but the county has seen progress recently in ramping up vaccinations.

Of the more than 37,000 first doses distributed to the health department, so far, nearly all have been put into the arms of county residents, according to the county’s vaccine data dashboard.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan moved the state to Phase 1c at the end of January. However, given limited supplies of the vaccine doses, many clinics run by local health departments moved more slowly in expanding eligibility. Neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, moved to Phase 1c earlier this month.

Last week, Hogan and Alsobrooks said as many as 2,100 appointments a week at the state-run mass vaccination clinic at the Six Flags theme park would be set aside for Prince George’s County residents on the county’s pre-registration list.

Another large-scale site is planned for the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, in partnership with the state’s vaccine equity task force, which is expected to ramp up to a capacity of 980 shots by the end of the month.

