CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Maryland News » Maryland lawmakers absent after…

Maryland lawmakers absent after positive rapid virus tests

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nine Maryland state senators have missed their morning floor session as a precaution after positive rapid tests for the coronavirus.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson made the announcement Tuesday at the start of the session. Thirty-eight senators were present and work continued.

Ferguson said contact tracing has occurred, and they’re waiting for more reliable polymerase chain reaction test results Tuesday evening.

Ferguson said once the PCR results are known, they’ll be able to make decisions on any changes in operations. He added rapid testing on Tuesdays and Fridays are part of lawmakers’ surveillance program for the virus.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Ice storm puts renewed interest on military base safety

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up