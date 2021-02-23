Maryland lawmakers absent after positive rapid virus tests

Nine Maryland state senators have missed their morning floor session as a precaution after positive rapid tests for the coronavirus.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nine Maryland state senators have missed their morning floor session as a precaution after positive rapid tests for the coronavirus.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson made the announcement Tuesday at the start of the session. Thirty-eight senators were present and work continued.

Ferguson said contact tracing has occurred, and they’re waiting for more reliable polymerase chain reaction test results Tuesday evening.

Ferguson said once the PCR results are known, they’ll be able to make decisions on any changes in operations. He added rapid testing on Tuesdays and Fridays are part of lawmakers’ surveillance program for the virus.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

