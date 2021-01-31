Winter storm disrupts COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in DC region

If you plan to get tested or receive a vaccination on Monday or Tuesday, consider contacting the provider to verify their operating hours and inclement weather procedures.

The winter storm dropping snow across the D.C. region is impacting a number of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in the D.C. area.

Multiple COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Monday, Feb. 1 and may be canceled at sites on Feb. 2 due to winter weather conditions.

Those planning to get tested or receive a vaccination on Monday or Tuesday should consider contacting their provider to verify operating hours and inclement weather procedures.

The Maryland Department of Health said its state-operated testing sites in Annapolis and at the Baltimore Convention Center will be closed Monday. It said Six Flags America in Prince George’s County is no longer a COVID-19 testing site and is set to open this week as a vaccination site.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services said there will be no COVID-19 testing on Monday, Feb. 1 at county DHHS testing sites. Those seeking a list of sites and hours of operation can visit its website.

The Prince George’s County Health Department said COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled at its clinics are canceled on Monday, Feb. 1. It said those with an appointment scheduled will receive an email with instructions on how to reschedule. Those seeking a COVID-19 test are encouraged to check before heading out.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health no-appointment testing sites operate on a “first come, first served” basis while test kits are available. Check before heading out. All vaccine appointments for Sunday and Monday are canceled.

The Baltimore City Health Department site at the Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, will be open Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. It said additional testing locations in the city and information on closures can be found on its website.

The Baltimore County Department of Health site at Liberty Family Resource Center on Resource Drive in Randallstown is closed on Monday.

The Carroll County Health Department said its site at the Carroll County Agricultural Center in Westminster will be open on Tuesday, weather permitting.

The Charles County Department of Health said its site at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The Frederick County Health Department said the Hillcrest and Frederick Towne Mall testing locations are closed Monday. The Frederick Health Hospital COVID-19 testing location at Frederick Health Village will open at 10 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

In Virginia, Prince William County said appointments at the clinics at Beacon Hall on the Manassas Campus of George Mason University and Potomac Middle School are canceled on Monday and being rescheduled.

D.C.’s testing sites will also be closed Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser said anyone who is experiencing symptoms should contact their doctor and remain at home Monday.

