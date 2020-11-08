CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
St. Mary’s Co. cancels in-person class this week due to uptick in virus cases

Thomas Robertson

November 8, 2020, 8:00 PM

St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Public Schools is canceling in-person instruction for the upcoming week due to a spike in the rate of coronavirus cases there.

The school system announced in-person classes would be canceled from Nov. 9-13 and advised staff and families to check their emails for more information.

There have been 1,659 confirmed cases and 60 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in St. Mary’s County.

The county reported 95 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 1, the county’s second-highest weekly total since the start of the pandemic. St. Mary’s County reported 117 cases during the week of May 31.

