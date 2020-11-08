St. Mary’s Co. cancels in-person class this week due to uptick in virus cases

St. Mary's County, Maryland, Public Schools is cancelling in-person instruction for the upcoming week due to a spike in the rate of coronavirus cases there.

Due to the increased rate of COVID-19 Cases in our area, there will be No In-Person Instruction for the week of Nov 9-13, 2020, for all SMCPS students. Staff and Families – check your email for details. — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) November 8, 2020

The school system announced in-person classes would be canceled from Nov. 9-13 and advised staff and families to check their emails for more information.

There have been 1,659 confirmed cases and 60 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in St. Mary’s County.

The county reported 95 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Nov. 1, the county’s second-highest weekly total since the start of the pandemic. St. Mary’s County reported 117 cases during the week of May 31.

