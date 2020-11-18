Md. governor signs order allowing early release for prisoners to curb COVID-19 spread

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an order allowing the early release of some prisoners as part of an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The order will consider the age of the inmate and whether the inmate is near the end of the sentence.

Inmates who may be eligible under the order include those scheduled to be released on mandatory supervision within 120 days of the order. Those who are eligible for home detention may be immediately considered for home detention (expedited home detention).

The order also suspends barriers to gain credits that would reduce a sentence, and it authorizes the Commissioner of the Correction to award credits, as is deemed necessary and appropriate, for expedited release on mandatory supervision.

Parole may also be accelerated for inmates who are at least 60 years old and have a good prison record, an approved home plan and not convicted of a violent crime.

Medical condition, pregnancy and other special needs will be assessed, as well, when considering early mandatory supervision.

Those with a sentence for a sexual offense are not eligible for early mandatory supervision, expedited home detention or accelerated parole.

The attorney who last prosecuted the inmate must be notified at least five days before the inmate is released.

Before release, the inmate will be evaluated for symptoms of COVID-19 and must self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Hogan issued a similar order in April.

As of Nov. 16, 1,199 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13 have died as a result of it, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

