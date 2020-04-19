Md. Gov. Hogan calls for the release of some inmates to be sped up

A Sunday morning order from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan could result in the early release of some inmates in the state.

A Sunday morning order from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan could result in the early release of some inmates in the state. This comes as the state tries to stop the spread of the COVID-19 in correctional facilities.

The order calls for the corrections officials in the state to speed up the process for placing inmates with fewer than four months left on their sentences on mandatory supervision. Inmates eligible for home confinement will also be considered for it as part of the order.

Hogan also wants to see inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes who are over the age of 60 years old and have clean behavior records while behind bars to be considered for parole.

The order comes amid growing pressure being placed on the governor to accelerate the release of some inmates amid the pandemic. One recent call came from Maryland’s members of the U.S. Congress in a joint letter.

As of April 16, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reports that 132 staff members and inmates at correctional facilities have come down with the illness. One inmate has died from the disease.

The Jessup Correctional Institution in Jessup, Maryland, has seen the most cases, with 40 positive results among inmates and workers.

In a news release the state’s corrections department said it is “ready and prepared to respond” to the order.

The department also said steps it has taken to speed up processing have factored into the release of more than 2,000 people over the past five weeks.

Once approved for release, inmates must have a verified home plan and must be examined for symptoms of COVID-19. They must also quarantine themselves for 14-days upon release.